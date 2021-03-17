NFL Rumors: Here’s How Far Bears Got With Russell Wilson Trade Talks

NESN Logo Sign In

Russell Wilson is not heading to Chicago, but it apparently was not for a lack of trying from the Bears.

Chicago over the past few weeks was viewed as a potential landing spot for Wilson, whose future in Seattle might be uncertain. The Bears reportedly are on Wilson’s shortlist of preferred teams to be dealt to — if the Seahawks ever shop him — and Chicago entered the offseason with a clear need of an upgrade under center.

The Bears did address their quarterback situation Tuesday, reportedly agreeing to sign veteran Andy Dalton on a one-year deal. But according to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, Chicago did not set its sights on Dalton until its valiant effort to trade for Wilson fell flat.

” … Here’s my understanding of how it broke down: In Fargo, N.D. during a Pro Day a couple days ago, Bears general manager Ryan Pace and Seahawks general manager John Schneider met over a possible trade of Russell Wilson,” Rapoport said Wednesday on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football.” “They talked, offers were exchanged. The Bears certainly made a big, big offer — multiple first-round picks. The Seahawks slept on it, they discussed it. Yesterday they decided — specifically, coach Pete Carroll, 70 years old, does not want to rebuild — we are not trading Russell Wilson to the Bears. At that point — and only at that point — the Bears decided, OK, we’ll go sign Andy Dalton and move forward.”

It does not make much sense for the Seahawks to trade Wilson to the Bears, at least not at this juncture. Chicago doesn’t make its first pick in the 2021 NFL Draft until No. 20, and Seattle surely would want a higher selection if it was going to deal Wilson this spring.

That said, the Bears very well could find themselves in a similar situation next offseason. If Chicago ultimately possesses a more appealing first-round pick in 2022, who knows, maybe the sides will reopen communication a year from now.

