After reportedly landing Jonnu Smith and Davon Godchaux, the Patriots reportedly are looking to spend more money.

New England is aggressively pursuing veteran pass-rusher Matt Judon, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Monday afternoon. Rapoport added that Judon’s contract, should he land with the Patriots, could pay him roughly $13 million in annual salary.

“We’re talking north of $10 million, perhaps north of $13 million,” he said.

“The Patriots may not be done: They are making a major push to sign Ravens pass-rusher Matt Judon, per me and Mike Garafolo. Big move on D.”

ESPN’s Josina Anderson added the following:

“Source tells me New England feels “close” on landing Ravens pass-rusher Matt Judon.”

Judon, 28, was drafted 146th overall by the Baltimore Ravens in the 2016 NFL Draft.

The Grand Valley State product has racked up 34.5 sacks over the course of his five-year career.

Thumbnail photo via Evan Habeeb/USA TODAY Sports Images