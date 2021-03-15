New Patriots NT Davon Godchaux Fired Up After Landing In New England

NESN Logo Sign In

Davon Godchaux clearly is happy about joining the Patriots.

The former Miami Dolphins nose tackle reportedly agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract with New England on Monday. Godchaux’s deal, news of which broke shortly after the Patriots reportedly landed tight end Jonnu Smith, includes $9 million guaranteed.

Shortly after agreeing to sign with the Patriots, Godchaux took to Twitter to react.

“Happy but never satisfied!!” he wrote in one tweet. “More work to do!!!”

Take a look: