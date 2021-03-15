New Patriots NT Davon Godchaux Fired Up After Landing In New England

'More work to do!'

by

Davon Godchaux clearly is happy about joining the Patriots.

The former Miami Dolphins nose tackle reportedly agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract with New England on Monday. Godchaux’s deal, news of which broke shortly after the Patriots reportedly landed tight end Jonnu Smith, includes $9 million guaranteed.

Shortly after agreeing to sign with the Patriots, Godchaux took to Twitter to react.

“Happy but never satisfied!!” he wrote in one tweet. “More work to do!!!”

Take a look:

Neither Godchaux nor Smith can officially sign with the Patriots until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.

Godchaux, 26, was drafted by the Dolphins in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The LSU product is listed at 6-foot-3, 311 pounds.

More NFL:

Patriots Reportedly Had Jonnu Smith As Their Top Pass-Catching Target

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images

Picked For You

Related