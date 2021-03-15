New Patriots NT Davon Godchaux Fired Up After Landing In New England

Davon Godchaux clearly is happy about joining the Patriots.
The former Miami Dolphins nose tackle reportedly agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract with New England on Monday. Godchaux’s deal, news of which broke shortly after the Patriots reportedly landed tight end Jonnu Smith, includes $9 million guaranteed.
Shortly after agreeing to sign with the Patriots, Godchaux took to Twitter to react.
“Happy but never satisfied!!” he wrote in one tweet. “More work to do!!!”
Take a look:
Neither Godchaux nor Smith can officially sign with the Patriots until 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday.
Godchaux, 26, was drafted by the Dolphins in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. The LSU product is listed at 6-foot-3, 311 pounds.