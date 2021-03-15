At least two NFL free agents reportedly have said, “thanks, but no thanks,” to the Patriots.
New England reached out to a pair of premier free agent running backs but were turned away by both, NFL Media’s Michael Giardi reported Monday afternoon. The Patriots reportedly will be “active” in their pursuit of running backs on the open market.
“Two of the bigger name backs in FA were contacted by the Patriots but right now, are seeing employment elsewhere,” Giardi tweeted.
Obviously, Giardi left the door open for both players to land in New England. For now, however it appears the Patriots will have to look elsewhere.
As for who the two running backs are, your guess is as good as ours. Chris Carson, Kenyan Drake and Jamaal Williams are some of the top running backs set to hit free agency Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.