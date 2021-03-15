NESN Logo Sign In

At least two NFL free agents reportedly have said, “thanks, but no thanks,” to the Patriots.

New England reached out to a pair of premier free agent running backs but were turned away by both, NFL Media’s Michael Giardi reported Monday afternoon. The Patriots reportedly will be “active” in their pursuit of running backs on the open market.

“Two of the bigger name backs in FA were contacted by the Patriots but right now, are seeing employment elsewhere,” Giardi tweeted.

Obviously, Giardi left the door open for both players to land in New England. For now, however it appears the Patriots will have to look elsewhere.