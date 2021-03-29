NESN Logo Sign In

Patrice Bergeron gave Boston Bruins fans a bit of a scare midway through the second period, but he eased those nerves shortly after.

The Bruins captain headed to Boston’s dressing room after appearing to take a Trent Frederic shoulder to the nose. He was back out on the ice for the start of the third period, and even scored what looked to be the game-tying goal before it was overturned by replay, in Boston’s 1-0 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

Bergeron shared an update on his apparent injury after the game.

“Yeah, I’m good. My nose took a beating, but I’m good,” Bergeron said before admitting he didn’t know if his nose was broken. “That’s a good question. We didn’t take an X-ray, but by the look of it, probably, again.”

Bergeron, of course, has broken his nose a time or two. Fortunately for Bergeron and the Bruins, this time didn’t seem as severe as his previous injuries.

