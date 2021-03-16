Patriots Players Elated, Cracking Jokes After Hunter Henry News

NESN Logo Sign In

It appears New England Patriots players are pleased with Bill Belichick’s spending spree.

How could they not be?

To recap, the Patriots thus far into the legal tampering period have reportedly agreed to terms with: Jonnu Smith, Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Henry Anderson, Jalen Mills, Matt Judon and Davon Godchaux.

Belichick didn’t wait long into Tuesday to keep adding, either. The Patriots reportedly agreed to a deal with the other top tight end available, Hunter Henry, on a three-year contract.

Pats players understandably were jazzed Monday, and that continued into Tuesday — with players expressing excitement and even cracking jokes.

BOOOOOOOOM! — Chase Winovich (@Wino) March 16, 2021

There’s plenty of reason for players to be excited. But for some, like N’Keal Harry, it potentially could mean that they’ll be on the move.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas-/USA TODAY Sports Images