Julian Edelman Celebrates Patriots Signing Jonnu Smith With Instagram

NESN Logo Sign In

Julian Edelman will be welcoming a number of new teammates when the New England Patriots return to the field.

The Patriots reportedly have agreed to contracts with tight end Jonnu Smith, edge rusher Matt Judon, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and versatile defensive back Jalen Mills during the first day of the league’s legal tampering period.

Upon hearing the news that New England has bolstered its tight end group with a No. 1 option in Smith, Edelman posted a celebratory Instagram message.

Check it out:

Julian Edelman shared a celebratory Instagram for new #Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith. pic.twitter.com/6SNVJZ1p1c — Sean T. McGuire (@BySeanMcGuire) March 15, 2021

Smith, 25, was reported to be the Patriots’ top pass-catching target set to hit free agency. He helps fill one of the Patriots’ biggest needs as New England ranked last in the NFL in receptions by tight ends in 2019 and 2020.

Thumbnail photo via Nov 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans tight end Jonnu Smith (81) points to the sky after scoring a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the first half at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts/USA TODAY Sports