Julian Edelman Celebrates Patriots Signing Jonnu Smith With Instagram

Julian Edelman will be welcoming a number of new teammates when the New England Patriots return to the field.
The Patriots reportedly have agreed to contracts with tight end Jonnu Smith, edge rusher Matt Judon, defensive tackle Davon Godchaux and versatile defensive back Jalen Mills during the first day of the league’s legal tampering period.
Upon hearing the news that New England has bolstered its tight end group with a No. 1 option in Smith, Edelman posted a celebratory Instagram message.
Check it out:
Smith, 25, was reported to be the Patriots’ top pass-catching target set to hit free agency. He helps fill one of the Patriots’ biggest needs as New England ranked last in the NFL in receptions by tight ends in 2019 and 2020.