Rams Star Says Matthew Stafford Is ‘Level Up’ From Jared Goff At QB

Michael Brockers hasn’t shied away from expressing his true feelings on the Rams-Lions quarterback swap.
The defensive tackle thinks Los Angeles got the better end of its deal with Detroit, which saw Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford trade places. The Rams gave up a number of draft picks, too.
Brockers made that perfectly clear during a recent run-in with TMZ Sports.
“Is it a level up?” he said when asked about the matter. “In my heart, deeply, just understanding what (Stafford) brings, it’s a level up (over Goff).”
Ouch.
Goff was fairly successful with the Rams, going 42-27 in fives seasons. He even led them to Super Bowl LIII after going 13-3 in the 2018 regular season.
Stafford, on the other hand, has won no more than 11 games in one season. That only happened once back in 2014. He earned a 79-90-1 record in 12 seasons with the Lions.
But could Stafford’s luck turn around with a new franchise? And will Goff be able to replicate the success he had with Los Angeles in Detroit?
Maybe Brockers is on to something.