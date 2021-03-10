Rams Star Says Matthew Stafford Is ‘Level Up’ From Jared Goff At QB

NESN Logo Sign In

Michael Brockers hasn’t shied away from expressing his true feelings on the Rams-Lions quarterback swap.

The defensive tackle thinks Los Angeles got the better end of its deal with Detroit, which saw Jared Goff and Matthew Stafford trade places. The Rams gave up a number of draft picks, too.

Brockers made that perfectly clear during a recent run-in with TMZ Sports.

“Is it a level up?” he said when asked about the matter. “In my heart, deeply, just understanding what (Stafford) brings, it’s a level up (over Goff).”

Ouch.