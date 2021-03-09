Bruins Bounced Back Against Capitals In Perfect Way This Past Week

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins had a roller coaster of a week last week.

Boston dropped a heartbreaker to the Washington Capitals on Mar. 3 in a shootout and responded in impressive fashion.

The two East Division foes took the ice once again on Mar. 5 and the Bruins came away with a massive 5-1 win over the Capitals.

Trent Frederic, Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand each lit the lamp as the Bruins got themselves back in the win column.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images