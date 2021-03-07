Dodgers’ Trevor Bauer Pitched With One Eye Closed Just For ‘Fun’

NESN Logo Sign In

Trevor Bauer already is doing Trevor Bauer things out in Los Angeles.

The righty pitched in his second Cactus league game since joining the Dodgers a month ago in Saturday’s preseason matchup against the San Diego Padres. And he caught people’s eye in an interesting way.

Bauer was seen pitching with one — yes, one — eye open at times throughout his three-inning outing.

Take a look:

Trevor Bauer striking out people with one eye closed. 😳 pic.twitter.com/heHkxVPdL7 — MLB (@MLB) March 6, 2021

After the game, Bauer shared the motive behind his little stunt.

“I figured if they can’t score off me with one eye open, it’s going to be difficult to score off me with two eyes open,” he told reporters, via MLB.com. “Just having a little bit of fun.”

“… I challenged myself today, too,” he added. “I like making myself uncomfortable and throwing different stuff my way and trying to find a solution for it. I think that’s how you improve. Find a way to make yourself uncomfortable, get comfortable with it, and do it again.”

Classic Bauer.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images