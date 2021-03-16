Tristan Thompson Ruled Out Vs. Jazz Due To Health And Safety Protocols

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics will be down a big man against the Utah Jazz.

Tristan Thompson has been ruled out of Tuesday’s game at TD Garden due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, per the team.

It’s unclear if Thompson returned a positive or inconclusive COVID-19 test or if he was a close contact.

This isn’t the first time Thompson has missed a game due to potential COVID-19 exposure, either. He missed some time in early January after Robert Williams tested positive for the virus shortly after the two were in close contact.

Boston certainly will miss Thompson’s presence on the glass against the Jazz. The rest of the starting five will have to pick up the slack big time in that department if they want a chance to defeat the top team in the NBA.

Tip-off for Celtics-Jazz is slated for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Russell Isabella/USA TODAY Sports Images