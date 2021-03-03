Tua Tagovailoa Compared One NFL Quarterback Prospect To Tom Brady

NESN Logo Sign In

It’s a notable year for quarterback prospects in the upcoming 2021 NFL Draft, but will this year’s class produce the next Tom Brady?

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa seems to think so.

The former Alabama signal caller gave a scouting report on some of his former teammates to Yahoo! Sports. In doing so, Tagovailoa compared his old backup, Mac Jones, to the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

“I would say he’s a sly kind of athletic person. He’s a more mobile Tom Brady,” Tagovailoa said. “He’s very athletic I would say, but he’s very smart too. Not just on the field, he’s smart off the field as well.

“But he’s a great person, he’s a really great person. You know, a lot of the guys when I was playing at Alabama, they really loved being around his personality and who he was. I’m thinking whatever team gets him, they’re going to be very lucky. He’s a great player.”

"He's a sly kind of athletic person. He's a more mobile Tom Brady."@Tua joined @Eric_Edholm and offered up a scouting report on his former Alabama backup @MacJones_10.



Full interview ➡️ https://t.co/FMRYyVHATm pic.twitter.com/tV6tAxAz8W — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) February 26, 2021

That’s high praise for the Crimson Tide signal-caller, who finds himself amid a stacked group of quarterbacks with Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, BYU’s Zach Wilson, Ohio State’s Justin Fields and North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

Comparing anyone to Brady, though, even if it’s in terms of athletic ability, seems a bit far-fetched.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images