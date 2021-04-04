NESN Logo Sign In

With the Boston Red Sox starting their campaign 0-2, a lot is riding on the return of Eduardo Rodriguez.

The ace started the season on the injured list after a bout with dead arm put a halt to the solid start he’d had in spring training. He will be eligible to participate in games again on Thursday, but as revealed by manager Alex Cora following Saturday’s loss to the Baltimore Orioles, no decisions are likely to be made until Sunday.

“He felt good today, but we’ll make decisions probably tomorrow, talk to him about it and then see where he’s at,” Cora told reporters postgame. “But he feels good, he feels good.”

Rodriguez threw a simulated game Friday at Polar Park in Worcester, Mass. and immediately rushed back to Boston to be with his team on Opening Day.

The Red Sox have one one last game against the Orioles to prevent being swept on Sunday at 1:10 p.m. A series against the Toronto Blue Jays looms after that, but the pitcher is eligible to return when Boston travels to Camden Yards for another battle with Baltimore.

Thumbnail photo via Billie Weiss/Boston Red Sox