Alex Cora Thanks Red Sox For ‘Two Chances’ As Manager After 200th Win

With the first game of their doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora earned his 200th win.

It took him 335 games to get to that milestone over the course of four years, though he was not managing during the 2020 season while serving a one-year suspension.

But since Boston welcomed him back to the club house, the manager has helped the Red Sox to a historic turnaround — winning nine straight games after being swept in their opening series.

“It means a lot, but in a sense that this organization has given me a chance — has given me two chances to be a big league manager,” Cora said after Game 2 concluded Wednesday. “To thank everybody who was part of this process, people in Boston, the family, the Red Sox and obviously my family.

“This is not about me. Without the players, without the organization, I’m not a big league manager. So, this is more about them than me.”

Only Joe McCarthy (323 in 1950), Don Zimmer (326 in 1978), Bill Carrigan (327 in 1915) and Terry Francona (334 in 2006) have reached the milestone sooner than 335 games.

