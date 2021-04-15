Red Sox Set MLB Record With Quick Turnaround To Start Season

NESN Logo Sign In

The Red Sox did not start the 2021 Major League Baseball season well, but Boston has turned things around in the last several days.

The impressive turnaround even landed the team a league record.

According to Elias Sports, the Red Sox are the first team in MLB history to start a season with a losing streak of three-plus games, only to turn around and win at least the next nine games.

We will give you a second to read that again.

Boston added to its win streak Wednesday by winning back-to-back contests against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. The Sox beat the Twins 3-2 in Game 1 of the doubleheader before crushing them 7-1 in Game 2 later in the day.