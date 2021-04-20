Alex Verdugo Reacts To Home Run Ball Landing With Fitting Recipient

NESN Logo Sign In

As fate would have it, arguably the biggest Alex Verdugo fan at Fenway Park on Monday ended up with the baseball that the Red Sox outfielder blasted over Boston’s bullpen.

Verdugo went yard in the third inning of the Red Sox’s eventual Patriots’ Day win over the Chicago White Sox. The solo shot landed in the hands of a fan who not only had a sign made for Verdugo, but also was sporting the second-year Red Sox’s jersey number on his face mask.

The sequence didn’t go unnoticed by Verdugo, who highlighted the fan on his Instagram story after the game.

“Ball knew where it wanted to go,” Verdugo wrote.

Verdugo and the Red Sox will return to divisional play Tuesday when they open a two-game set with the Toronto Blue Jays at Fenway Park. NESN will have complete coverage of the series opener, with pregame action beginning at 6 p.m. ET followed by first pitch at 7:10 p.m.