Of Course This Fan Caught Home Run From Red Sox’s Alex Verdugo

NESN Logo Sign In

Sometimes the baseball gods act justly, and they certainly did so Monday afternoon at Fenway Park.

Alex Verdugo launched the Red Sox’s third home run of the club’s series finale against the Chicago White Sox in the third inning. The solo shot traveled over the Boston bullpen and landed in the hands of a fan who might have been the biggest Verdugo supporter in attendance on Patriots’ Day.

Not only did the fan who caught the home run have a sign that read “VerduGoRedSox,” he also had 99 — Verdugo’s jersey number — printed on his face mask.

Dugie felt left out. So he crushed a homer too. pic.twitter.com/EKySpcaRWu — NESN (@NESN) April 19, 2021

You can check out the fan with his new souvenir in the photo here.