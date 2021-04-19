Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bats Come Alive In Patriots’ Day Win

GAME IN A WORD

Blowout.

The Red Sox effectively went into cruise control after scoring six runs in the first innings. Lucas Giolito recorded the shortest outing of his career (eight runs allowed over one inning with two walks and no strikeouts) as a result of Boston’s potent offense.

ON THE BUMP

— The White Sox got to Eovaldi early when Tim Anderson led off the game with a single, stole second base and was brought home by a Luis Robert double. But Boston’s starter settled in from there, getting out of the first before striking out the side in order in the second.

Luis Robert gets us on the board quickly. âœ… pic.twitter.com/Zc4Z0H20ce — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 19, 2021

Chicago notched its second run in the third when Nick Madrigal led off the frame with a triple and was plated by a one-out RBI double from Adam Eaton. Eovaldi once again limited the damage, working through the third and following up with a clean fourth.

Eovaldi appeared bound for a scoreless fifth when he induced a pair of groundouts to start the inning. But back-to-back two-out doubles from Anderson and Eaton gave the visitors their third run of the contest. The sixth, however, was much less stressful for Eovaldi, who only needed 12 pitches to get through the frame.

The fireballer pitched into the seventh but wasn’t able to complete the inning. A lead-off single from Leury Garcia coupled with Anderson’s one-out base knock ended Eovaldi’s day.

— Garrett Whitlock replaced Eovaldi and allowed one of the inherited runners to score before getting the Red Sox out of the seventh. The 24-year-old stayed on for the eighth and ninth, striking out two over a pair of hitless innings.

IN THE BATTER’S BOX

— J.D. Martinez now is tied for the American League lead for home runs with six. The veteran slugger (3-for-5, two runs scored) clobbered a solo home run in the second and laced an RBI single in the seventh.

–Alex Verdugo launched his third home run of the season as part of his 3-for-4 performance at the dish.