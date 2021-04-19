Red Sox Wrap: Boston’s Bats Come Alive In Patriots’ Day Win

The Red Sox celebrated Patriots’ Day with a convincing victory over the White Sox.
Boston strung together 17 total hits, including three that left the ballpark, as it beat up on Chicago in an 11-4 win at Fenway Park. The victory in the series finale earned the Red Sox a series split with the South Siders.
Nathan Eovaldi notched his third win of the season thanks to another solid outing. The right-hander matched his career high in strikeouts for a game (10) over 6 1/3 innings in which he allowed four runs.
With the win, the Red Sox improved to 11-6, while the White Sox dipped to 8-9.
Here’s how it all went down.
GAME IN A WORD
Blowout.
The Red Sox effectively went into cruise control after scoring six runs in the first innings. Lucas Giolito recorded the shortest outing of his career (eight runs allowed over one inning with two walks and no strikeouts) as a result of Boston’s potent offense.
ON THE BUMP
— The White Sox got to Eovaldi early when Tim Anderson led off the game with a single, stole second base and was brought home by a Luis Robert double. But Boston’s starter settled in from there, getting out of the first before striking out the side in order in the second.
Chicago notched its second run in the third when Nick Madrigal led off the frame with a triple and was plated by a one-out RBI double from Adam Eaton. Eovaldi once again limited the damage, working through the third and following up with a clean fourth.
Eovaldi appeared bound for a scoreless fifth when he induced a pair of groundouts to start the inning. But back-to-back two-out doubles from Anderson and Eaton gave the visitors their third run of the contest. The sixth, however, was much less stressful for Eovaldi, who only needed 12 pitches to get through the frame.
The fireballer pitched into the seventh but wasn’t able to complete the inning. A lead-off single from Leury Garcia coupled with Anderson’s one-out base knock ended Eovaldi’s day.
— Garrett Whitlock replaced Eovaldi and allowed one of the inherited runners to score before getting the Red Sox out of the seventh. The 24-year-old stayed on for the eighth and ninth, striking out two over a pair of hitless innings.
IN THE BATTER’S BOX
— J.D. Martinez now is tied for the American League lead for home runs with six. The veteran slugger (3-for-5, two runs scored) clobbered a solo home run in the second and laced an RBI single in the seventh.
–Alex Verdugo launched his third home run of the season as part of his 3-for-4 performance at the dish.
— Rafael Devers gave Boston a lead it wouldn’t relinquish in the first when he smacked an RBI single. The third baseman added another single in the sixth.
–Christian Vazquez posted his third three-hit (all singles) performance of the young season. The Boston backstop also scored twice.
–Enrique Hernandez opened the scoring for the home team with a game-tying home run in the first inning. He added a double in the seventh.
–Franchy Cordero (2-for-4) smoked a two-RBI single in the first inning.
— Hunter Renfroe went 1-for-4 with two RBIs, one via fielder’s choice in the first and the other courtesy of a sacrifice fly in the second.
— Marwin Gonzalez only logged one hit, but it was an RBI base knock in the opening frame.
— Bobby Dalbec was the lone Red Sox starter who was held without a hit.
UP NEXT
The Red Sox and the Blue Jays will open a two-game series at Fenway Park on Tuesday. Eduardo Rodriguez is slated to toe the rubber for Boston opposite Toronto’s Hyun-jin Ryu. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET.