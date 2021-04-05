It all comes down to this.

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament will wrap up Monday night when Baylor and Gonzaga meet in the championship game at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The Bears trounced Houston in the Final Four, while the Bulldogs kept their perfect season alive with a thrilling overtime win over UCLA on Saturday night.

Both Gonzaga and Baylor are seeking the first men’s college basketball championship in the history of their respective programs. The Bulldogs fell one win short of the ultimate prize in 2017, while the Bears last appeared on the title stage in 1948.

Here is how to watch the Baylor-Gonzaga matchup for all the marbles online and on TV:

When: Monday, April 5 at 9:20 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | CBS All Access

Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images