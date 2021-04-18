Bruce Cassidy Explains Why He’s Healthy Scratching Trent Frederic

NESN Logo Sign In

Trent Frederic had missed a little time with a non-COVID illness, but he’s now in healthy scratch territory.

Reason being: If it isn’t broken, don’t fix it.

The Boston Bruins have been unstoppable this week, beating the New York Islanders twice and the Buffalo Sabres once. All the while, the addition of Curtis Lazar onto the fourth line alongside Sean Kuraly and Chris Wagner has given the bottom trio a ton of life.

Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy isn’t ruling out putting Frederic back into the mix, but, for now, he’s leaving things as is.

“Numbers for Freddy (are keeping him out), yes,” Cassidy said. “The lineup has kind of settled in, and as a coach I don’t mind changing a line up while we’re winning if I feel it will help us be better. For example, a guy coming in off injury or whatnot. But for right now, I think that where Freddy would go in would probably be on the fourth line and they’ve done a good job for us. No line is perfect, don’t get me wrong, but I think every player in that forward group has helped us win this week, and the lines are starting to finds their way a little bit. “