NASCAR Richmond Live Stream: Watch Sunday’s Cup Series Race Online

Are you ready for more short track racing?

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete Sunday afternoon in the Toyota Owners 400 at Richmond Raceway. Martin Truex Jr., last week’s winner at Martinsville Speedway, will start on the pole alongside current points leader Denny Hamlin.

Chase Elliott, William Byron and Joey Logano will round out the top five.

Who will claim the checkered flag in Virginia, we’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to live stream Sunday’s NASCAR race at Richmond: