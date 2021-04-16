NESN Logo Sign In

The Bruins trading for Taylor Hall generated a lot of buzz, and rightfully so. But Boston also added a defenseman in Mike Reilly before trading for the 2010 first overall pick in the NHL Draft.

Reilly quietly has been making an impact in the two games he’s played for the Bruins since being traded by the Ottawa Senators. He makes shots through traffic, he’s never afraid to shoot and he moves the puck well when needed.

After the Bruins’ 4-1 win over the New York Islanders on Thursday night, head coach Bruce Cassidy was asked about the impact on the game Reilly has had and just what he brings to the team.

“Stuff we’ve been lacking all year from the group as a whole on a consistent basis,” Cassidy said. “Certainly Matt Grzelcyk gives us that. I see some similarities in their game. They’re good puck movers, they get it up in a hurry. … O-zone blue line they’re fairly quick with the decision making. … Those guys are valuable in today’s game, especially now with our forward group healthy. … He’s gonna help that part of the game. He seems to be a good defender. I haven’t seen him get in a lot of trouble. … Short sample size, but boy, he’s a nice find for us.”

A nice find indeed.