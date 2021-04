NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are back in the win column.

After falling to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night, Boston bounced back Saturday, taking down the Penguins 7-5 at TD Garden.

Jaroslav Halak was solid between the pipes for the B’s in the win, stopping 23 shots on the day.

To see his most impressive play of the day, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.