Bruins Odds: B’s Long Overdue In Sixth Matchup Of Season vs. Islanders

New York’s dominance in the season series makes it very affordable for you to bet on the Bruins at home. The B’s usually are in the -160 to -180 moneyline range when they’re skating on Causeway Street. Thursday night’s price is Boston -120, which is very cost effective.

As far as total bets go, Boston (24-15-1) and New York (25-16-1) are two of the best “Under” teams in the National Hockey League. Bookmakers are far from dumb, so that’s why this total opened at 5o-40.

A standard hockey goal total is either 5.5 or 6, so setting the number at 5 tells you exactly what oddsmakers expect in the goal department. I lean “Under,” but it’s so tough at 5 because there is literally no margin for error. It’s unfortunate if the game gets to 2-2, because it’s impossible to win an Under 5 bet at that point. The best you could do is tie the 5.

I really loved the way Taylor Hall carried the puck Tuesday night and I thought Mike Reilly was very noticeable on both ends of the ice. The Bruins have much more depth after the acquisitions and this bolstered bunch definitely senses the need for urgency. I expect to see a motivated group.

Let’s take advantage of this cheap moneyline price and back the good guys to put one in the left column and bank the two points.

Bruins -120

RECORD: (28-21, +5.2)

