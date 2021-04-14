Tuukka Rask Injury: Bruins Goalie Expected To Start Thursday

NESN Logo Sign In

Barring any setbacks, Tuukka Rask has a return date.

The Boston Bruins goalie has played just 20 minutes since March 7 after tweaking his back. But following Wednesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy said Rask likely would return Thursday against the New York Islanders.

Cassidy said Rask’s return, obviously, was predicated on the netminder not having any setbacks between now and Thursday night.

Rask sustained the injury March 7 at the end of a loss to the New Jersey Devils. He rehabbed for a few weeks, then returned March 25, however, he reaggravated the injury in the first period and has not played since.

Also on the health front, Kevan Miller will be in the lineup Thursday. The Bruins are being careful with his knee and not playing him on back-to-backs, which means he likely will be out Friday against the Isles.