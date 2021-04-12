Bruins Odds: How Did Taylor Hall Acquisition Affect B’s Futures Odds?

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins are a better hockey team on Monday than they were on Sunday.

General manager Don Sweeney acquired Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar and Mike Reilly to round out the roster as the Bruins prepare for a playoff push down the stretch. Most sportsbooks have shortened Boston’s odds to win the Stanley Cup, some more than others.

Price adjustments on Bruins’ Cup odds

William Hill: +2000 -> +1800

DraftKings: +2000 -> +1700

SugarHouse: +2000 -> +1700

Circa Sports: +1800 -> +1615

FanDuel: +2000 -> +1600

BetMGM: +1800 -> +1400

“The Hall trade really doesn’t really change the betting odds that much,” longtime Las Vegas oddsmaker Dave Sharapan told NESN. “The news on Tuukka Rask returning soon has way more of an impact. The two young goalies have filled in admirably, but Rask gives them the best chance to win.

“People react to the trade, though and sportsbooks want to get ahead,” Sharapan continued. “If I was back in the book, I would keep the Bruins’ odds high and welcome any bets. It’s a good thing because you want to write more Boston money. It hasn’t been coming in over the last month.”

Line balance has certainly been an issue for Bruce Cassidy’s hockey club, but adding a top-six forward like Hall gives the B’s plenty of options. Hall can skate on the first or second line and create some much-needed offensive versatility so that opponents have to pick their poison.

“Getting Hall helps because they don’t score goals at even strength,” Sharapan added. “This was their biggest weakness. He’ll add a jolt to the second line and make their offense more formidable. They made a move to address their biggest need and you applaud that.”

I’m pretty bullish on my stance that nobody wants to see a healthy Bruins team in the playoffs. That’s going to be a tough hockey team to beat four times out of seven. They have scratched and clawed for the last six weeks without multiple defensemen and their best goalie has only 15 starts on the campaign. The B’s offensive numbers are far from gaudy, but if they make a run, it’ll be behind structure and defensive responsibility.

I love the idea of betting $100 to win between $1,400 and $1,800 on the Bruins to win it all.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images