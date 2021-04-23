The Boston Basketball community is mourning a tremendous loss.

Terrence Clarke, a former Kentucky men’s basketball player, is reported to be dead at 19 years old after getting into a car accident in Los Angeles.

The devastating news was first reported by WKYT in Kentucky, soon confirmed by Tom Westerholm of Boston.com.

A 5-star recruit out of Brewster Academy en route to Kentucky, Clarke was one of the best prep prospects to ever come out of the Greater Boston Area, born in Dorchester and raised in Roxbury. He was immensely proud of that.

“I’m working my hardest just so I can get there,” Clarke told MassLive in a Dec. 2019 interview. “I know I want to put on for everybody else in the city, especially me being from Boston, if I was to even play in this gym, I’d be blessed as ever. Iâ€™m working my hardest so I can put on for my city.”

Clarke had signed with Klutch sports earlier in the week after declaring for the 2021 NBA Draft in March.