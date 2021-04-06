NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Celtics have gone through it with the NBA’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, having missed more time collectively than any other team in the league.

And Evan Fournier is going through it twice.

The newly acquired wing wasn’t eligible to play for his new team right away, spending a quick one-game stint in protocol after a false positive. And now he’s listed as out yet again for Boston’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

But it looks like it will be longer than that, according to coach Brad Stevens, who revealed that Fournier shouldn’t be expected back this week in his pregame media availability.

#NEBHInjuryReport Brad Stevens says that he doesn't expect Evan Fournier (Health & Safety Protocols) to play this week. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) April 6, 2021

The Celtics and Sixers get started at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images