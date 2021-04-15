Celtics Vs. Lakers Live Stream: Watch NBA Rivalry Game Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

The Celtics will look to stay hot Thursday night when they play the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Boston enters the matchup having won six of its last seven games, including the last four. Most recently, the Celtics earned an impressive road victory over Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers on Tuesday.

The Lakers, who will be without stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, are 4-4 over their last eight games.

Who will win the latest installment in this legendary NBA rivalry? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Thursday night’s Celtics-Lakers game online and on TV: