Celtics Vs. Nets Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online, On TV

NESN Logo Sign In

Friday night will be somewhat of a measuring stick game for the Boston Celtics.

The second leg of Boston’s back-to-back will be in Brooklyn against the Nets. Kyrie Irving and Co. currently are tied with the Philadelphia 76ers for first place in the Eastern Conference.

The C’s will be without Jaylen Brown, Kemba Walker and Robert Williams against their Atlantic Division foe. The Nets, meanwhile, will not have Kevin Durant nor James Harden at their disposal Friday.

Here is out to watch the Celtics-Nets game online and on TV:

When: Friday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN