Damien Harris Thrilled To Reunite With Mac Jones On Patriots

NESN Logo Sign In

It’ll be a Foxboro reunion for Mac Jones and Damien Harris.

The New England Patriots selected the Alabama quarterback with the 15th overall pick in the NFL Draft on Thursday. In part because of the connection between Bill Belichick and Nick Saban, the Patriots have been a landing spot for a number of Crimson Tide products.

And when news came down that the Pats had nabbed Jones, Harris clearly was pleased.

The duo overlapped at Alabama for just one year, with Harris eventually going to the Pats in the third round of the 2019 draft.

While they were there together, Jones was backing up Tua Tagovailoa, so he and Harris don’t have a ton of live game action experience together.

That might change in New England.