Mac Jones’ Lone Visit To Boston Included ‘Kind Of Crazy’ Incident

For Mac Jones’ sake, here’s hoping his next trip to the Boston area goes much better than the first.

Jones on Thursday night was selected by the Patriots with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Speaking with New England media not long after his name was called, Jones noted he’s only been to Boston once, but he managed to leave the city with a lasting memory.

“I think we left on a cruise and I actually, I almost like lost my foot because my foot got stuck, I had a Croc on in an escalator and it got stuck in the escalator, that’s all I remember,” Jones said, per a team-provided transcript. “But yeah, kind of crazy.”

Jones added: “That was a while ago. I’ll have to get you the exact date, but I was probably like 10. I just remember I literally almost lost my foot. But anyways…”

The new Patriots quarterback is slated to return to the Bay State on Friday when he will meet with franchise owners Robert and Jonathan Kraft at Gillette Stadium. While we can’t guarantee anything, we’re going to go out on a limb and say Jones won’t encounter any Croc-related incidents in Foxboro.

Thumbnail photo via Denny Medley/USA TODAY Sports Images