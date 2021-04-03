Why David Krejci Warmed Up Without Helmet, Thus Revealing Man Bun

NESN Logo Sign In

David Krejci, who doesn’t have the longest of hair, decided to sport a new look Saturday afternoon.

In an uncharacteristic move, Krejci decided he would take warmups without his helmet. While that’s a common practice for some players around the league, it’s been a long time since a Bruin has done that, so the move certainly stood out.

What stood out more, especially once NESN cameras zoomed in on the Boston Bruins center, is that he was fashioning a man bun.

Must have been the man bun.#NHLBruins | DK46 pic.twitter.com/xcMjmQ9TAO — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) April 3, 2021

There, understandably, were many questions.

And after the Bruins’ 7-5 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins, Krejci was somewhat mum about the reason for the helmetless warmup.

“Changed it up a little bit,” Krejci said. “It is what it is. Nothing much to it, just changed it up.”

Alas, the secret lives on.

Whatever the reason, it worked out for the pivot. Krejci hasn’t flexed his goal-scoring prowess often this season, but had a goal and an assist — which marked the 500th helper of his career — in the victory. With that performance, the 34-year-old has two goals and 21 assists through 30 games this season.

The next chance for Krejci to change things up will be Monday, when the Bruins host the Philadelphia Flyers.

Thumbnail photo via NESN