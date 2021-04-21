David Krejci’s Point Streak Snapped At Four As Bruins Take Down Sabres

NESN Logo Sign In

David Krejci has been steaking lately for the Boston Bruins.

Krejci started the season off slowly goal-scoring wise with just two goals over his first 35 games, but has turned things up a notch with three goals over his last five games.

The veteran center also tallied two assists over his previous four games before Tuesday night’s win over the Buffalo Sabres as Boston’s second line with Krejci, Taylor Hall and Craig Smith on a tear.

Krejci’s four-game point streak snapped Tuesday night, but the second line continued to make their presence felt in the 2-0 shutout win.

