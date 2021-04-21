Bruins Wrap: Tuukka Rask, Penalty Kill Steps Up In Win Vs. Sabres

NESN Logo Sign In

The Boston Bruins earned their fifth straight win Tuesday with a 2-0 verdict over the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center.

Brad Marchand and Connor Clifton scored the goals for Boston as the Bruins held a one-goal lead after the first and two-goal lead with one period remaining.

Tuukka Rask stopped all 32 shots he faced in his third consecutive win since returning from injury.

The Bruins depicted exactly why they own the league’s No. 1 penalty kill as they were a perfect 6-for-6 on the kill including a 6-on-3 late in the third period. Boston, though, was 0-for-4 on the man-advantage.

The Bruins out-shot (39-32), out-hit (15-9) and won more face-offs (33-21) than the Sabres in the win.