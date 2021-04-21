Brad Marchand Nets 24th Goal Of 2021 Season As Bruins Take On Sabres

NESN Logo Sign In

Brad Marchand can’t be stopped right now.

The Boston Bruins left-winger has been on a tear lately, and it didn’t take long for him to keep the good times rolling Tuesday night against the Buffalo Sabres.

Marchand found the back of the net for the 24th time in 2021 just under nine minutes into the Bruins and Sabres’ clash thanks to assists from David Pastrnak and Mike Reilly.

For more on his recent stretch and his first-period goal, check out the “Berkshire Bank Exciting Rewind” video above, presented by Berkshire Bank.

Thumbnail photo via Timothy T. Ludwig/USA TODAY Sports Images