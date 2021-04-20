Did Bill Belichick Want To Leave Patriots? Seth Wickersham Offers Theory

NESN Logo Sign In

Who wants to go back in time?

Remember the bombshell report from ESPN’s Seth Wickersham in January 2018 detailing a significant rift within the New England Patriots? Wickersham’s story, of course, went as far as to imply that season would be the last with the franchise’s three horsemen of owner Robert Kraft, head coach Bill Belichick and their quarterback Brady.

That was, you’ll again have to put your thinking hat on, about three months before the now 43-year-old signal-caller said he would ‘Plead the fifth’ when asked if he felt appreciated by Belichick and the organization.

Well, Wickersham was left addressing that year-old story Monday during an appearance on “The Harrison Vapnek Podcast.” And while the podcast itself may not be overly familiar, Wickersham’s appearance did feature an interesting nugget with regards to Belichick.

“Oh yeah, I mean there was a lot of pushback to that story,” Wickersham said. “But I felt comfortable about what I was writing and what I was working on. You know, I think that like, at the time, I think there was a sense of Brady wasn’t going anywhere. And had Bill left the impression that he might be open to a move?