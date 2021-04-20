NESN Logo Sign In

It did not take long for professional athletes and leagues in the United States to react to Tuesday’s verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.

Chauvin has been convicted of killing George Floyd during a May 2020 incident. He was convicted on all three counts against him: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Sentencing will take place in eight weeks.

Athletes from all walks of life took to Twitter with their reactions to the decision. Take a look:

Justice and Accountability! Things I never thought I would see. Thereâ€™s much more work to do, but this is an amazing start working toward the reform this country NEEDS! — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) April 20, 2021

Justice served on all counts. Good.

Still a ton of work to do.



Continue to rest peacefully #GeorgeFloyd âœŠðŸ¾ðŸ™ðŸ¾ — Bubba Wallace (@BubbaWallace) April 20, 2021

ðŸ™ðŸ½ — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) April 20, 2021

Letâ€™s make this the new normal. Accountability is served #GeorgeFloyd — Renee Montgomery (@ReneeMontgomery) April 20, 2021

Justice. — Mark Ingram II (@markingram21) April 20, 2021

justice — Ja Morant (@JaMorant) April 20, 2021

YESLORDðŸ™ðŸ¾ — Robert Williams (@rob_williamsIII) April 20, 2021

This is justice. — Natasha Cloud (@T_Cloud4) April 20, 2021

ðŸ™ðŸ¾ðŸ™ðŸ¾ðŸ™ðŸ¾ðŸ™ðŸ¾ — Marcus Morris (@MookMorris2) April 20, 2021

Yes!!!! — Warren Sapp (@WarrenSapp) April 20, 2021

WAY MORE WORK TO DO. — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) April 20, 2021

Accountability!!! — Chelsea Gray (@cgray209) April 20, 2021

Justice âœŠðŸ»âœŠðŸ¼âœŠðŸ½âœŠðŸ¾âœŠðŸ¿ — Andre Drummond (@AndreDrummond) April 20, 2021

Justice. âœŠðŸ»âœŠðŸ¼âœŠðŸ½âœŠðŸ¾âœŠðŸ¿ — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 20, 2021

Several professional sports teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx, and leagues already have released statements on the verdict.

Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images