It did not take long for professional athletes and leagues in the United States to react to Tuesday’s verdict in the Derek Chauvin trial.
Chauvin has been convicted of killing George Floyd during a May 2020 incident. He was convicted on all three counts against him: second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Sentencing will take place in eight weeks.
Athletes from all walks of life took to Twitter with their reactions to the decision. Take a look:
Several professional sports teams, including the Minnesota Timberwolves and Minnesota Lynx, and leagues already have released statements on the verdict.