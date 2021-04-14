Did Marcus Smart Intentionally Miss Free Throw At End Of Celtics’ Win?

NESN Logo Sign In

Missing free throws during basketball games is a well-known strategy, but it can be risky when contests are tight.

The Boston Celtics took that gamble Tuesday night with a one-point lead over the Portland Trail Blazers late in the game at Moda Center. Marcus Smart was fouled by Robert Covington with 3.5 seconds on the clock, giving him two free shots from the charity stripe.

Smart missed the first shot, but surprised some when he missed his second.

Was this move intentional?

Of course.