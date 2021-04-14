Red Sox Call Up Intriguing Prospect Eduard Bazardo For Doubleheader

NESN Logo Sign In

Boston Red Sox fans probably aren’t too familiar with Eduard Bazardo, but they might be once Wednesday’s action is said and done.

The Sox are set to face the Minnesota Twins in a Wednesday doubleheader following the postponement of Monday’s game. Each team is allowed to add a 27th player to its roster for the twin bill, and Boston announced a few hours before the first pitch of Game 1 that Bazardo was its guy.

A 25-year-old right-hander from Venezuela, Bazardo is an intriguing prospect. At 6-foot, 165 pounds, he’s not the most imposing figure, but he’s found success at the lower levels. He has a career ERA of 2.55 from the Dominican Summer League, up through Double-A, which is the highest level he’s pitched.

In his most recent season, 2019, Bazardo made 38 appearances (all in relief) between High-A Salem and Double-A Portland, posting a 2.21 ERA.

Throughout his development, Bazardo has yo-yoed between being brought up as a starter and a reliever, but in recent years, he has been used increasingly more in relief. He’s also found more success as a bullpen arm.

His fastball sits in the mid-90s and tops out around 98. His curveball boasts an elite spin rate and likely will be the pitch that sets him apart in the big leagues.

Bazardo was added to the 40-man roster in November 2020. If he gets into a game, it will mark his big league debut.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images