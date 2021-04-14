NESN Logo Sign In

It’s a twin bill at Target Field on Wednesday, as the Boston Red Sox face the Minnesota Twins in a doubleheader Wednesday.

Both games will be seven innings, with the Red Sox eyeing their eighth straight win in the day game.

The Red Sox will make a handful of changes to the lineup for Game 1 after winning Tuesday’s meeting 4-2. Christian Arroyo will bat leadoff and play second base, as usual No. 1 hitter Kiké Hernández will get the afternoon off. Alex Verdugo moves from left to center, with Franchy Cordero playing left. Cordero will hit eighth.

Bobby Dalbec sits for Game 1, with Marwin Gonzalez playing first and hitting sixth.

Kevin Plawecki will bat ninth and catch Nathan Eovaldi, who will be opposed by Kenta Maeda.