Enrique Hernandez Makes Admission About First HR Over Green Monster

Enrique Hernandez went yard in the Red Sox’s first at-bat Monday morning, but he wasn’t initially aware of it.

Hernandez lifted a game-tying home run off of Chicago starter Lucas Giolito in the Red Sox’s eventual 11-4 win over the White Sox. The long ball just barely snuck over the Green Monster in left field, to the point umpires needed replay to confirm the baseball exceeded the red line atop the wall.

The sequence ultimately served as a lesson for the Red Sox newcomer.

“He hung me a changeup, (I) took a good swing and I knew I hit it really good but, you know, the wall’s pretty high and I hit it on a line,” Hernandez said, as seen during NESN’s Red Sox postgame coverage. “I was just busting my ass trying to get on second. To be honest with you, I didn’t know that the homer was that padding. I didn’t even realize there was a red line out there ’til the replay.

“I’m glad it was overturned and I just wish my first Monster homer, I would’ve been able to enjoy it a little better.”