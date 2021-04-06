NESN Logo Sign In

The latest news coming out of San Diego isn’t good for the Padres, Major League Baseball and, especially, Fernando Tatis Jr.

The superstar shortstop left Monday’s game against the San Francisco Giants with what initially was described as a partial left shoulder dislocation. The injury occurred in the same shoulder that apparently has hampered Tatis since he was in the minor leagues, and caused him problems as recently as late March.

But the damage to Tatis’ shoulder might be more severe than first feared and could cost him the rest of the season, Kevin Acee of The San Diego Tribune revealed Tuesday afternoon.

Here’s what Acee, who spoke with Los Angeles Dodgers team doctor Michael Banffy, offered in his column:

Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. is likely looking at a long season of instability in his left shoulder and increasing concern about long-term damage if he puts off surgery, a doctor said Tuesday.

An MRI scheduled Tuesday morning will likely determine the severity of a possible labral tear and potential bone loss in the shoulder area, and Tatis and the Padres will have a decision to make about whether he should play on in 2021.

Here are the key quotes from Banffy:

“It is very, very likely he has a labral tear. But a lot of times a non-collision athlete can still play their sport.

“ … I think (risk of further injury if surgery is not performed) probably would weigh pretty heavy on their mind, particularly if it occurred twice over the past two weeks and likely occurred prior to that. Then you also have the issue is he continuing to make it worse every time it comes out. You worry about the cartilage damage and bone loss. Unfortunately, this is an issue that is going to have some decision-making behind it. Unfortunately, it’s (five) games into the season.”

Banffy added that, should Tatis first forgo surgery then suffer further damage before eventually undergoing a procedure, his shoulder might not be fully reparable.

Tatis has emerged as one of the faces of baseball over the last two years. He signed a 14-year, $340 million extension during the offseason.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images