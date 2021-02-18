MLB Rumors: Fernando Tatis Jr. Agrees To Massive 14-Year, $340M Extension With Padres

NESN Logo Sign In

Fernando Tatis Jr. is not going anywhere for a while.

According to multiple reports, Tatis and the San Diego Padres agreed to a massive 14-year extension worth $340 million.

BREAKING: Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres are in agreement on a 14-year, $340 million contract extension, according to sources familiar with the deal. — Robert Murray (@ByRobertMurray) February 18, 2021

Fernando Tatis Jr. agrees to 14-year, $340 million contract extension. @sdutKevinAcee first with the news. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 18, 2021

USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale added this tidbit:

Fernando Tatis Jr. wasn't even eligible for salary arbitration yet so the 14-year, $340 million contract will begin this season and includes no deferred payments. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) February 18, 2021

It’s the third-largest contract in Major League Baseball history. Mike Trout ($430 million with the Los Angeles Angels) and Mookie Betts ($365 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers) are the other two.

Tatis, 22, has spent the last two seasons in San Diego and had an strong 2020 season. The shortstop batted .277 with 17 home runs and 45 RBIs.

Fun fact: Tatis has not yet played a full Major League Baseball season.

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images