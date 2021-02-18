MLB Rumors: Fernando Tatis Jr. Agrees To Massive 14-Year, $340M Extension With Padres

Fernando Tatis Jr. is not going anywhere for a while.
According to multiple reports, Tatis and the San Diego Padres agreed to a massive 14-year extension worth $340 million.
USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale added this tidbit:
It’s the third-largest contract in Major League Baseball history. Mike Trout ($430 million with the Los Angeles Angels) and Mookie Betts ($365 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers) are the other two.
Tatis, 22, has spent the last two seasons in San Diego and had an strong 2020 season. The shortstop batted .277 with 17 home runs and 45 RBIs.
Fun fact: Tatis has not yet played a full Major League Baseball season.