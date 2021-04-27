NESN Logo Sign In

Local sports venues around Boston can increase their capacity from 12 to 25 percent, effective on May 10.

And for a Red Sox squad that has been rolling on the road so far this season, closer Matt Barnes is eager to gain the edge that playing at Fenway Park affords them in a typical season.

“Itâ€™s awesome,” the righty reliever said Tuesday ahead of Boston’s game against the New York Mets when asked about COVID-19 restrictions being loosened.

“Just think of the first time you stepped out there, I think we had about 4,500 fans, 5,000 fans to this point in the season. I’ve been out there with the 4,500, even two days ago, that place was rocking with 5,000 people. So, I think we have such an advantage at home with our fans because of how great they are and how hard they make to play there for visiting team. I’m super excited to get to 25 percent. That doubles capacity to what, 10,000 people maybe? That’s incredible. Especially coming from nothing last year, I mean, 10,000 is going to feel like a packed stadium. I can’t even imagine when we get to full capacity. I donâ€™t know when it’s going to be, but definitely super excited.”

The state of Massachusetts has allowed 12 percent capacity since March 22.