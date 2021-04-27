NESN Logo Sign In

As the Boston Red Sox open a two-game series against the Mets in New York, their lineup is without Alex Verdugo or Christian Arroyo.

One player, as manager Alex Cora relayed pregame, is more available than the other.

Verdugo was a late scratch ahead of Boston’s win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday due to a tight hamstring and probably some slippery conditions that could have seen it tweaked further. Cora insinuated the outfielder also would sit the first game against the Mets, but more because of the matchup against a lefty pitcher than anything.

Cora on Tuesday said Verdugo is “good to go” against the Mets off the bench.

As for Arroyo, the infielder also is available in New York, but not likely to play after taking a 93 mile-per-hour fastball to his wrist Sunday against Seattle. He was evaluated and had X-rays after the game, which apparently were negative.