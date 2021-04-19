Jayson Tatum Gifts Pair Of Shoes To Young Celtics Fan At TD Garden

NESN Logo Sign In

One young Boston Celtics fan got a special surprise Monday night from Jayson Tatum.

Tatum spotted the boy in the stands at TD Garden during warmups ahead of the Celtics’ game against the Chicago Bulls. And it didn’t take long for Tatum to slip off his shoes and hand them to an assistant, who then tossed them up several rows to the awaiting fan.

And, of course, this adorable interaction was caught on camera.

Check it out, via NBC Sports Boston:

Jayson Tatum gives sneakers to a young Celtics fan ðŸ¤© pic.twitter.com/mY68vMRTGA — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 19, 2021

COVID-19 restrictions weren’t about to stop this magical moment from happening.