Jayson Tatum is living his dream by playing against a lot of the guys he grew up idolizing.

And though he was confident he’d get to this point one day, even the Boston Celtics star himself couldn’t imagine how quickly things started to take off.

The 23-year-old took over the NBA’s account Monday to answer questions on a Reddit AMA, and discussed his ascension in the league.

“Itâ€™s different now,” Tatum wrote in response to a question about competing with NBA superstars. “Everything was new to me my first year or two as I was living out my dream. I was a little starstruck, having to almost pinch myself that this is my reality, and getting a chance to compete against these people I grew up idolizing. I think now — I still have that same respect for all the guys that have been doing this for a long time — but Iâ€™m also trying to make my own imprint on this game.”

Tatum said he looked up to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George before getting drafted, and now they’re his toughest matchups to guard individually.