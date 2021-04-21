Julian Edelman Reveals Plans For Retirement, New Media Job

Last week, Julian Edelman announced his retirement from the NFL.
On Wednesday, the former New England Patriots wide receiver revealed what he’ll be doing now that his playing days are over.
Edelman announced on social media he’s joining the cast of “Inside the NFL,” the long-running football talk show hosted by Jim Brown, Phil Simms, Ray Lewis and Brandon Marshall. Edelman’s production company, Coast Productions, also has partnered ViacomCBS to create “movies, shows and docs on networks like Showtime, Nickelodeon and Paramount+.”
“Inside the NFL,” which aired on Showtime from 2008 until this past February, will be broadcast on the Paramount+ streaming service beginning this season.
Edelman and his longtime business partner, Assaf Swissa, launched Coast Productions in 2019 in conjunction with “100%: Julian Edelman,” a Showtime documentary that chronicled the wideout’s comeback from his 2017 ACL tear. Swissa previously helped Edelman produce a series of YouTube comedy videos — “Smoothie Tyme,” “Burger Tyme” and others — that debuted in 2014.
“This was an outlet to showcase and communicate a synergy directly with fans and showing them what you’re really about,” Edelman told Deadline in 2019. “After doing that first Smoothie Tyme video, seeing the cutting, and learning about the background of making and producing content, thinking itâ€™s going to be complete (expletive), and then we make it and then people like it, that’s when I got interested in being part of a producing team. It’s fun to have a say, and we’ve got a good team and that’s when I really got interested in doing more.”
Edelman, who turns 35 in May, cited the lingering effects of a knee injury in his retirement announcement. He spent all 12 of his NFL seasons with the Patriots, winning three Super Bowls and one Super Bowl MVP.