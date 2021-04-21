Julian Edelman Reveals Plans For Retirement, New Media Job

NESN Logo Sign In

Last week, Julian Edelman announced his retirement from the NFL.

On Wednesday, the former New England Patriots wide receiver revealed what he’ll be doing now that his playing days are over.

Edelman announced on social media he’s joining the cast of “Inside the NFL,” the long-running football talk show hosted by Jim Brown, Phil Simms, Ray Lewis and Brandon Marshall. Edelman’s production company, Coast Productions, also has partnered ViacomCBS to create “movies, shows and docs on networks like Showtime, Nickelodeon and Paramount+.”

â€¦ Annnnd action! ðŸŽ¥ @_coastpro is teaming up with @ViacomCBS! We're gonna make movies, shows and docs on networks like Showtime, Nickelodeon and Paramount+. Speaking of which, I'm also joining the legendary cast at @insidetheNFL

Yalla, let's get to work@aswissa @kylerschelling pic.twitter.com/ahWzaK3Bu6 — Julian Edelman (@Edelman11) April 21, 2021

“Inside the NFL,” which aired on Showtime from 2008 until this past February, will be broadcast on the Paramount+ streaming service beginning this season.