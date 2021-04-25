NESN Logo Sign In

UPDATE (2:05 p.m. ET): It appears the Celtics dodged a bullet, as Walker has returned to the game.

ORIGINAL STORY: Kemba Walker appears to have tweaked his hip.

During the second quarter of the Boston Celtics’ meeting with the Charlotte Hornets, Walker chased down Terry Rozier at the baseline, coming to a jump stop from a sprint. Immediately afterwards, he stood still, clutched at his hip and then went to the locker room.

Walker has been dealing with knee issues throughout the last couple seasons, but the hip has not been of any concern. Certainly the Celtics are hoping that their star point guard just suffered a stinger.